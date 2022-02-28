Arizona health agency reduces frequency of pandemic updates

(KYMA, KECY/ AP NEWS) - Arizona’s public health agency provided its last planned daily update of the state’s coronavirus dashboard of pandemic data on Saturday.

The state Department of Health Services announced that it would switch to weekly dashboard updates starting this Wednesday because the outbreak is slowing and to be consistent with other infectious disease that are reported.

In the dashboard’s final daily update released Saturday, virus-related inpatient hospitalizations dropped for the 29th straight day.

The dashboard’s change incorporates new delays, waiting for two weeks before reporting hospitalizations and a month before reporting death.