Covid school closures reveal negative impact on preschooler development

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The Covid-19 pandemic has not only caused health-related concerns but now it appears the virus has affected childhood development.

A study was conducted on nearly 65,000 children in Uruguay between the ages of four and six-years-old.

They were split into two categories: those who attended pre-school from 2018 to 2019 and those who went the following school year.

Researchers say cognitive and motor development skills as well as learning attitudes among the five-year-olds dropped the most during the pandemic.