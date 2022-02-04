New guidelines for school meals

Food to become healthier for students

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - New guidelines were released on Friday which updated standards for school meals.

Changes to school food will go into effect over the next two years in an effort to make meals healthier.

Registered dietitian Alexis Tindal said, "School certainly is a place to educate kids and get them to try things and make them more open...that's where kids go to learn every day."

Nutrition is important for growing kids and to help prevent chronic conditions.

"That could be anything from lowering blood pressures to reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular conditions that we are also now seeing," continued Tindal.

Schools will begin to offer flavored 1% milk, at least 80% grains and a 10% decrease in sodium.