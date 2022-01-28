Arizona public interest group is calls on consumer giant to lead by example

The Arizona Public Interest Research Group is asking Best Buy to warn its customers

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Public Interest Research Group (Education Fund) has joined forces with other public interest groups to start a campaign. The issue at hand is warning labels on natural gas stoves.

According to PIRG gas stoves can lead to dangerous exposure to carbon monoxide and because Best Buy is one of the country's leading retailers, they're calling on the retail giant to place warning labels on gas stoves.

PIRG hopes the move would encourage other retailers to follow suit. In turn, supporters of the move hope it will lead to more education on the dangers of using gas-operated appliances inside.

According to Diane Brown, the Executive Director of the Arizona PIRG, the main issue is ventilation. Whether it's due to poorly constructed vent ducts that allow the dangerous gas to be vacuumed out of the home or plainly people aren't using their fans when cooking.

Prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide can lead to asthma and other respiratory ailments.