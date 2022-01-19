Eyes hold the key in revealing a lot about your body

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The eyes might be the window to the soul, but a new study suggests they also reveal a lot about the body.

Research out of Australia shows a person's eyes could indicate their biological age.

Color and moisture changes in the eyes already help doctors diagnose certain illnesses, and the new study suggests examining the retina could go even further to help identify whether a person might die sooner or later.

Analysis of more than 130,000 retinal images helped researchers create an algorithm.

A computer can use it to look at such images and assess a person's risk for various health problems.