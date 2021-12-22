Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by almost two years in 2020

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - According to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy in the U.S. last year was 77 years, a decrease of 1.8 years from 2019.

With that decrease of 1.8 years, it is the largest single-year decrease in more than 75 years.

Researchers say the Coronavirus is largely to blame, but other factors also played a role including a spike in deaths due to diabetes and accidental injuries.