Skip to Content
Health
By ,
Published 8:33 AM

Life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by almost two years in 2020

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - According to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy in the U.S. last year was 77 years, a decrease of 1.8 years from 2019.

With that decrease of 1.8 years, it is the largest single-year decrease in more than 75 years.

Researchers say the Coronavirus is largely to blame, but other factors also played a role including a spike in deaths due to diabetes and accidental injuries.

Health

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content