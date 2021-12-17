A local Rotarian says “one drowning is too many”

As part of AEA Federal Credit Union's pledge to help its community during the holidays. They've donated to a new program aimed at stopping drownings.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For those looking from the outside looking in, they may think that AEA Federal Credit Union is nothing more than a bank. But, they'd be sadly mistaken, AEA has grown to much more than a financial institution.

For the past 5-years, the bank has been making investments in its community, and we're not talking about money. Through acts of kindness, they've slowly enriched the lives of those around them.

Most recently, AEA Federal Credit Union announced that they've donated $1,000 to the newly created Prison Hill Liquid Foundation.

Chris Wheeler the owner of the popular local brewery and president of the Yuma Rotary launched the foundation in an effort to reduce and if possible eliminate child drownings.

In Arizona along there were just over two dozen drownings, something Wheeler homes to change. Contributions to the Liquid Foundation will go to pay for swimming lessons for local children.

Wheeler is working closely with the City of Yuma's Parks and Recreation Department to help reserve their facilities and staff.

For additional information on the Liquid Foundation, you can visit the Prison Hill Brewery social media pages or the Yuma Rotary website.