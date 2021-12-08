Marijuana could actually harm your sleep rather than help

(KYMA, KECY) - Marijuana acts as a sedative, but scientists say that does not mean it will help you sleep.

The BMJ Journal published a study on how cannabis affects sleep Monday.

Researchers found using weed may actually harm your rest at night.

They analyzed the use of marijuana for sleep in over 21,000 adults and found the majority of people who used weed 20 or more days a month got less sleep throughout the night.

They say using weed less than 20 days a month did not create any short sleep problems, but people were 47% more likely to snooze nine or more hours a night.