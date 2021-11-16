Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 6:24 AM

Child stress and anxiety linked to cannabis use during pregnancy

MGN

(KYMA, KECY) - Pregnant women who use cannabis may be making their children more susceptible to stress and anxiety.

The conclusion comes from researchers of a new study by Mount Sinai's School of Medicine and the City University of New York.

The study highlights how cannabis is favored by many as a substance that reduces anxiety.

But this research finds the increased effect of anxiety, aggression and hyperactivity among children of women who've used cannabis compared to no exposure.

The study examined the impact on placenta genes, along with early childhood behavior of more than 300 mother-child pairs.

A doctor and senior author of the study says misinformation has led many pregnant women to believe cannabis use has no risk but it could actually have a long-term effect on children. 

Health
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content