Child stress and anxiety linked to cannabis use during pregnancy

(KYMA, KECY) - Pregnant women who use cannabis may be making their children more susceptible to stress and anxiety.

The conclusion comes from researchers of a new study by Mount Sinai's School of Medicine and the City University of New York.

The study highlights how cannabis is favored by many as a substance that reduces anxiety.

But this research finds the increased effect of anxiety, aggression and hyperactivity among children of women who've used cannabis compared to no exposure.

The study examined the impact on placenta genes, along with early childhood behavior of more than 300 mother-child pairs.

A doctor and senior author of the study says misinformation has led many pregnant women to believe cannabis use has no risk but it could actually have a long-term effect on children.