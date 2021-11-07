Imperial Valley raises awareness with 2nd annual walk for diabetes

Collaboration with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Medtronic Diabetes

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Advocates across Imperial County gathered together for a cure to type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) One Walk was held for the second time Sunday morning.

As the leading global organization funding T1D research, the JDRF partners with fundraising walks across the country.

Clinical Dietitian with El Centro Regional Medical Center Matthew Jaime shared, "We had such a great time and turn out at our 2nd annual Imperial Valley JDRF One Walk for a cure to Type 1 Diabetes!"

Locals met at 515 W Belford Rd., where the walk kicked off at 8 a.m. The route went from Belford Road towards Larsen Road, and back.

El Centro Regional Medical Center and Medtronic Diabetes hosted booths, sharing resources for the community.

Jaime expressed, "Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who participated and everyone who has donated to our fundraiser!"

T1D is an autoimmune disease that strikes both children and adults suddenly. According to the JDRF, it has nothing to do with a person's diet or lifestyle, nor is there anything we do to prevent it.

"Two years ago was the first ever walk for T1D & we were so excited to do this annually and bring even more T1D resources down here to the Valley," added Jaime. "But of course COVID changed a lot, which makes this morning’s walk even more special; captures our RESILIENCE…We are so excited to continue working with JDRF and we won’t stop until type 1 is type none!"