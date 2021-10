Health

The CDC urges pregnant women to get vaccinated

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In this segment of "Health Minute", Mandy Gaither brings us the story of the CDC urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. top health officials share the preventatives of taking the COVID-19 vaccine when pregnant.

This urgency comes after thousands of women have contracted COVID-19 and landed in hopsitals.