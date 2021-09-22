CDC investigating source of nationwide salmonella outbreak

Health

(KYMA, KECY, CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the source of a salmonella outbreak.

The CDC says there are 127 cases of salmonella being reported across 25 states.

But that the true number of sick people could be much higher.

No word yet on what caused the infections.

Public health officials say they're actively interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week prior to their first symptoms.