Recommended age for Type 2 diabetes lowered

Health

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Health experts are dropping the recommended age for Type 2 diabetes screenings from 40-years-old to 35-years-old for patients who are overweight or obese.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force saif if the condition is found sooner, treatment can also begin sooner.

The end goal is to improve health outcomes, according to them.

Roughly 34 million adults in the U.S. have Type 2 diabetes, according to Kaiser Permanente. The research there said about 75% of those diabetics are overweight.

Some groups, including the American Diabetes Association, still say screenings for diabetes should start around 45-years-old for most adults regardless of body mass index.