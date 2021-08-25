Skip to Content
Health
By ,
Published 8:12 AM

Recommended age for Type 2 diabetes lowered

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Health experts are dropping the recommended age for Type 2 diabetes screenings from 40-years-old to 35-years-old for patients who are overweight or obese.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force saif if the condition is found sooner, treatment can also begin sooner.

The end goal is to improve health outcomes, according to them.

Roughly 34 million adults in the U.S. have Type 2 diabetes, according to Kaiser Permanente. The research there said about 75% of those diabetics are overweight.

Some groups, including the American Diabetes Association, still say screenings for diabetes should start around 45-years-old for most adults regardless of body mass index.

As Seen on TV / News / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content