Health experts predict a spike in cancer diagnosis

A new multi-agency study is reporting 22-million canceled during the pandemic

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest study was conducted by a joint effort between Cancer Support Community Arizona, RTI International, and Fight Colorectal Cancer. The information was gathered in part by focus groups and an online survey.

The group is predicting that Arizona alone could be facing upwards of 40,000 new cancer diagnoses which could result in the deaths of 12,500 deaths.

In the comprehensive report, 67% of those surveyed said they experienced cancelations and delays. 42% reported that they canceled appointments in fear of contracting COVID-19.

The report also shows that many people did not want to go alone and because of restrictions they could not be accompanied by friends or family. Some reported that their physician had modified their practice to virtual as opposed to in-person.

Debbie DiCarlo says screenings can mean the difference between life and death. DiCarlo says that women as young as 25-years old should get screened for cervical cancer.

Cancer Support Community Arizona is a nonprofit that offers cancer patients and their families support and services.