Health

Hostess is voluntarily recalling their white hotdog and hamburger buns

(KYMA, KYMA/CNN) - Listeria and Salmonella may be in some of the white hotdog and hamburger buns made my Hostess, according the Drug and Food Administration.

There have been no reports so far of any related illnesses to these products.

Customers are advised to return the buns to the place of purchase.