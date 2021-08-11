CDC adds seven destinations to ‘very high’ risk list

As Seen on TV

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The so-called "level four" countries are where there have been more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added seven more destinations to its 'high risk' travel list.

The newest additions to that list include Iceland, France, Israel, Thailand, Aruba, French Polynesia and Eswatini. Those nations join 16 other new additions from last week, including Greece, Ireland and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The CDC recommends against all international travel, even for vaccinated people, advising anyone who must travel not to do so until they are fully vaccinated.