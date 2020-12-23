U.S. dentists warn of Los Algodones dental risks

Health

CBS 13's April Hettinger examines the downside of low-cost dental care

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Los Algodones, Mexico is a popular destination for getting dental work done at a discounted price.

Although there are patients who are very satisfied with their treatment, there are also patients overcoming permanent complications.

Chase Thompson is an endodontist with Yuma Endodontics and Dental Implants and the Vice President of the Yuma Dental Study Club.

He says his perspective is skewed because patient only seek help from U.S. dentists when they are in pain or the procedure went wrong.

"Some of it is good work. Some of it's very good, and some of it, unfortunately, is not very good, and we have to fix it," Thompson explained. "Whether it's surgically or sometimes it's, unfortunately, beyond repair."

Asham Kaur, owner of The Yuma Dentist says it's critical to do research before hopping across the border.

She says in many cases, complications stemmed from dentists using unfiltered and unsanitary water or contaminated metals.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side at 6, April Hettinger speaks with the two dentists about some of the serious problems the dentists have needed to repair.