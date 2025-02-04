Waffle House announces surcharge on all egg items
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Soaring egg prices have hit Waffle House as the diner chain announced it will be adding a $0.50 surcharge to all egg items on the menu.
The surcharge went into effect Monday at its more than 2,000 locations, including Phoenix.
In a statement, Waffle House said the price hike is temporary, due to an egg shortage caused by the spread of the bird flu.
In the past year, the average price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. has jumped 50%.
More than 13 million hens have been lost or slaughtered since december following the bird flu outbreak, according to the Agriculture Department's latest egg markets overview.