Trump to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada

President Donald J. Trump
Published 11:44 AM

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - President Trump pledged for tariffs to be enacted on Mexico and Canada possibly starting Saturday, February 1.

A 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada were promised by Trump during his campaign.

Mexico is one of the biggest trade partners of the U.S., importing more than $475 worth of product in 2023.

Trump mentioned tariffs on his campaign trail to protect the U.S. industry and focus on product made in America. He promised to use tariffs to pressure foreign administrations, particularly Mexico to crack down on migration and fentanyl trafficking.

Mexico President Sheinbaum and others in her administration suggested retaliation against Trump's tariffs, stating it would result in economic losses for both countries.

