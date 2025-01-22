Netflix to raise prices for subscribers

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Bad news for Netflix customers as the streaming service is raising their prices.

Netflix's advertising-supported service will go up by $1 a month.

The standard plan will increase by $2.50, and the premium plan will increase by $2 a month, adding extra users to your account is going to cost you a dollar more too.

The streaming service also revealed that by the end of 2024, it had more than 300 million subscribers, almost 19 million of those were added in the fourth quarter of last year.

That was thanks to live events like the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight, which Netflix said drew 108 million viewers and two Christmas Day NFL games that averaged 30 million viewers worldwide.

In a statement, the company says it will occasionally ask members to pay a little more to improve the product.