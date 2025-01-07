Apple agrees to pay $95 million to settle Siri privacy lawsuit

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to affected customers to settle a privacy class-action lawsuit over its virtual assistant Siri.

The preliminary settlement, which must be approved by a judge, would end a five-year legal battle over the issue.

The suit claims Siri can be accidentally activated and then record parts of people's conversations without their consent.

Plaintiffs also claim Apple violated users' privacy by forwarding those recordings to third parties.

In the settlement, Apple said it "continues to deny any and all alleged wrongdoing."