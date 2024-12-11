Coffee drinkers to see prices go up soon, according to experts

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Coffee lovers and cafe dwellers are likely to see the price of a cup of joe increase soon, experts warn.

The price of high-quality Arabica coffee beans, found in most restaurants and shops, spiked this month, jumping to $3.50 a pound. That's up 70% this year, making it the highest price for the crop since 1977.

Experts say droughts, frost, floods, high temperatures and other unpredictable weather, played a role in diminished crop yields in major coffee exporters like Brazil and Vietnam.

Consumers as well as roasters and distributors will feel the price bump, which is estimated to go up anywhere from 50 cents to $1 a pound, according to experts.