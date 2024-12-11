Skip to Content
Consumer

Coffee drinkers to see prices go up soon, according to experts

By ,
today at 8:47 AM
Published 9:20 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Coffee lovers and cafe dwellers are likely to see the price of a cup of joe increase soon, experts warn.

The price of high-quality Arabica coffee beans, found in most restaurants and shops, spiked this month, jumping to $3.50 a pound. That's up 70% this year, making it the highest price for the crop since 1977.

Experts say droughts, frost, floods, high temperatures and other unpredictable weather, played a role in diminished crop yields in major coffee exporters like Brazil and Vietnam.

Consumers as well as roasters and distributors will feel the price bump, which is estimated to go up anywhere from 50 cents to $1 a pound, according to experts.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content