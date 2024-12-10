YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a recent study by Construction Coverage, Yuma has the second highest mortgage delinquency rate among small U.S. metros with a rate of 5% of there being at least 30 days delinquent.

About 1% of mortgages were over 90 days delinquent.

The city with the highest mortgage delinquency rate among small U.S. metro was Laredo, Texas.

Arizona ranks number 33 with mortgage delinquency rate and California ranks 48.