Skip to Content
Consumer

Yuma County Office of Management and Budget look ahead to the rest of the fiscal year

KYMA
By
Published 10:59 AM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the new fiscal year is in full swing, the Yuma County Management and Budget Office shares how the year is looking financially.

The office says that historically at the beginning of the fiscal year, they see lower revenue in property and sale sales taxes but there are still some areas where they have seen some increases.

Currently, the general fund revenue is about the same as it was this time last year at about 19 million dollars.

The office’s biggest expense so far has been personnel totaling to almost 16 million dollars. Last year, that number was about 14 and a half million dollars.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content