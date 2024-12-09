Yuma County Office of Management and Budget look ahead to the rest of the fiscal year



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the new fiscal year is in full swing, the Yuma County Management and Budget Office shares how the year is looking financially.

The office says that historically at the beginning of the fiscal year, they see lower revenue in property and sale sales taxes but there are still some areas where they have seen some increases.

Currently, the general fund revenue is about the same as it was this time last year at about 19 million dollars.

The office’s biggest expense so far has been personnel totaling to almost 16 million dollars. Last year, that number was about 14 and a half million dollars.