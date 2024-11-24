Skip to Content
Consumer

Retail gas prices see a continuing decline

By ,
today at 9:57 AM
Published 10:04 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Retail gas prices fell by three cents in the past two weeks.

The national average price for regular gas now sits at $3.12 per gallon.

That's a massive 49 cent decline from 19 weeks ago and 31 cents less that the price this time last year.

The Lundberg Survey says that with cars parked for the Thanksgiving period this week instead of serving the job commute, demand will continue to decline and consumers could see retailers raise prices to recover business, but any price change at the pump will likely be small.

According to AAA, gas prices in the state of Arizona averages around $3.22 per gallon while in Yuma County, gas prices averages $3.15 per gallon.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content