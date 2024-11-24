Retail gas prices see a continuing decline

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Retail gas prices fell by three cents in the past two weeks.

The national average price for regular gas now sits at $3.12 per gallon.

That's a massive 49 cent decline from 19 weeks ago and 31 cents less that the price this time last year.

The Lundberg Survey says that with cars parked for the Thanksgiving period this week instead of serving the job commute, demand will continue to decline and consumers could see retailers raise prices to recover business, but any price change at the pump will likely be small.

According to AAA, gas prices in the state of Arizona averages around $3.22 per gallon while in Yuma County, gas prices averages $3.15 per gallon.