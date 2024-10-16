Skip to Content
Consumer

Yuma’s Northern Arizona University social work program sees highest number of students in program in years

By
New
today at 5:44 PM
Published 6:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma’s Northern Arizona University says it has seen the highest number of students in their social work program in years. NAU Yuma says this is their second biggest class ever, and they're already looking at next year as the largest class ever. They say social work is more important than ever before.

“I feel an incredible sense of pride to see my students out there working in the community and taking all the knowledge that they’ve gained here and putting it into practice," said Kara Ahearn NAU Yuma BSW program coordinator. 

The school says it saw a drop in enrollment after the pandemic but now the program has more than doubled in size, including international students traveling here to join.

The program coordinator has been involved in social work for 18 years. She says the program growth is important especially with the shortage of workers in our area.

"We’re very under resourced. We're very under served in this community and having professionals that have the passion that can also be combined with the formal education and also the level of rigor we have in our program with the internship requirements really I think is the key ingredient to creating a really robust and effective workforce,” said Ahearn.

And one way students do this is by going beyond the classroom walls and getting involved in the community. Students work on projects together to make some positive changes in Yuma.

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, NAU will have a career showcase November 13th for people to learn more about social work careers.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer
arizona
education
Yuma
yuma county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content