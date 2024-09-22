Lactaid Milk being recalled due to trace amounts of almonds in the milk

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - If you drink Lactaid Milk, you need to know about a recall as the company who makes it, HP Hood, has issued a voluntary recall of the lactose-free milk in 27 states because it may contain trace amounts of almond.

Although no illnesses have been reported so far, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says people with an allergy to almonds run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The company says it discovered the problem during routine maintenance.

The products involve 96-ounce containers of lactaid milk that were shipped out from September 5 through September 18, with expiration dates stretching into early December, to retailers and wholesalers in the following states:

Alabama

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

If you have one, the FDA says you can return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.