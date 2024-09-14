Skip to Content
DirectTV and Disney reach deal to end blackout

By
today at 2:58 PM
Published 3:19 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - DirecTV and Disney have reached a deal that brings Disney's ESPN and other channels back to its customers.

Disney's networks went dark on September 1 after the two sides could not agree to terms on fees and bundle structures.

The dispute left DirecTV's more than 11 million customers without access to the U.S. Open, College Football and this season's opening "Monday Night Football" game.

However, the deal comes in time for college football Saturday.

The deal also gives DirecTV the opportunity to offer multiple genre-specific options, such as sports, entertainment and kids and family, inclusive of Disney's traditional TV networks as well as its streaming services, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

In a joint statement, DirecTV and Disney called this a "first-of-its-kind collaboration."

