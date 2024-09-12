Residents question 16th street city zoning change

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Locals in one neighborhood are upset after the City of Yuma requested to change the land use designation of a piece of land on the corner of Avenue A and 16th street. The approximate 1.3 acres of land would change from mixed use and low density residential to high density residential use.

The city bought the property over 20 years ago to make the intersection wider and help ease traffic with the turning lanes. But with the land empty for over 2 decades, the city says they’ve wanted to sell the property and make it high density residential to allow the future property owner to rezone. This would allow an apartment complex building on the land with between 17 to 39 units. Some locals say they’re concerned about.

"If we keep bringing in more density, you know high density buildings like that, we’re just increasing that traffic flow. And the biggest thing too is the ambulance and the firefighters. I'm not sure how they plan on coming in through the allies. You know it’s just going to be creating another aerial roadway in our alley when we’re surrounded by two main roadways as well," said resident Nicole Pelroy.

All residents within 600 feet from the property received a letter from the city back in June about the plan ammendment and they held a neighborhood meeting.

The Planning and Zoning Comission also held a public hearing Monday at City Hall with the commissioners voting 4-3 to approve the land use designation change. Their vote was a recommendation to the city council who will have the final say.



The Yuma City Council will hold a meeting on October 2nd to vote on the general plan ammendment. We'll cover that meeting to let you know if the land usage designation has moved forward.