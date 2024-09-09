Yuma County sees a lucky lottery winner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You dont have a chance if you don’t play. One lucky lottery game winner in Yuma County just recently won $1 million.

One employee share’s their reaction about the lucky winner.

“Honestly shocked that someone won such a big amount. Not gonna lie it was really surprising. Like it was pretty wild. Hopefully they’re spending it correctly, specifically saving it and all that," said Chevron employee Litzy Estrada.

And people nationwide are still making their way to get tickets for the growing Mega Millions jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to close to a billion dollars, making this the 7th highest in Mega Million history.



The next Millions drawing is on Tuesday with a jackpot sitting at $800 million. Remember, you can’t win if you don’t play. Come Tuesday night, you could be the newest multi millionaire.