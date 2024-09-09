Apple unveils latest iPhone models, updated Apple Watch and new AirPods

CUPERTINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Apple released a video Monday unveiling its latest iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch, and new AirPods.

CEO Tim Cook announced the new line of iPhone 16's and the first Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 16 that will launch in beta next month.

The tech giant also announced the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new AirPods 4 which come in new colors and with USB-C charging.

The company also said that the new iPhone 16 Pro Max has "the best iPhone battery life ever."

The iPhone 16 starts at $799 dollars, with several price points all the way up to the 16 Pro Max at $1,199.