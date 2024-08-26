Apple to introduce newest iPhone and Apple Watch models next month

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - If you're an Apple user, you may soon be thinking about an upgrade as Apple is expected to introduce its newest iPhone and Apple Watch models on September 9, just in time for Christmas.

This year's iPhone models, which could be called the iPhone 16, could include bigger screens on the high-end devices, a redesigned camera bump, and a new color, according to analysts and Bloomberg.

Apple's wearables are also expected to get a new, faster chip.

Additionally, Apple typically announces the release of the newest version of the iPhone software for all users alongside its new models. This year's version is called iOS 18, and will eventually have AI features called Apple Intelligence.