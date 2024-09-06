Food trucks surviving the Yuma heat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With this excessive heat, food truck workers are also impacted. We see food trucks all the time here in Yuma from parking lots to designated events like "Friday Night Munchies."

Local food truck vendor Birrieria Los Nava shares how they’re surviving this desert heat on hot days like today.



“It’s really tough because I mean out here it’s 110-115 degrees. Inside’s about 130-140 [degrees]. It’s a tough job, you have to like what you do in reality because of the weather conditions," said Birrieria Los Nava manager Pablo Nava.

Birrieria Los Nava is a local family owned business, selling everything from quesabirria to carne asada tacos.

They used to be open from 8 a.m until late at night, but they said they had to close earlier because of the heat.



"We open early in the morning where it's still kinda cool, and we noticed that after 1 o’clock, we started getting really hot temperatures, so that's why we close at 1 p.m. just to beat the heat," said Birrieria Los Nava manager Pablo Nava.

They say weather changes impact their customer turnout whether it's dust, rain, or hot days like today.

In addition to adjusting their hours, they’ve had to add new changes to their outdoor seating like swamp coolers and awnings to adjust to the heat and keep it comfortable for customers.

They say they’re looking forward to expanding their hours again and serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner once the weather cools down.

Despite the hot temperature, they say they love what they do. Even during this heat, these local vendors ask you to support them and buy local.