Car preparedness with hot temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local mechanics say it’s important to keep up your car’s maintenance to keep your vehicle operating and on the roads during our extreme temperatures.

Express Auto and RV Care Center says that not surprisingly, it's seeing a lot of air conditioning and cooling system problems on vehicles this time of year.

“Here in the next month or so, it’s going to be cooling down, and it’s important that you don’t let your tires get low on pressure, so you want to check that occasionally," said Express Auto Manager Jeff McCloud.

They offer some tips, including to clean your air filters and make sure your tire pressure is correct, since it fluctuates with the temperature.

“It’s really important that your engine oil be full and the correct type because newer vehicles use the engine oil as a coolant for the engine parts almost as much as regular old engine coolant is used," said manager McCloud.

They say you also want to care for the interior of your car. Using a steering wheel cover or window shade can help keep the sun from baking on your dashboard and getting a skin burn.