Yuma sees lower gas prices this Labor Day weekend

Published 6:41 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gas prices are falling just in time for the holiday weekend. While AAA says domestic travel is up this labor day weekend, they say the cost to travel is down by 2% compared to last year.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average is $3.27 per gallon which is 50¢ cheaper than last year, making this the lowest Labor Day weekend since 2021.

Here in Yuma, we’re seeing prices as low as $3.27 a gallon at local gas stations like Arco and even lower at $3.22 at Sam’s Club.

The City of Yuma Police Department will be doing DUI patrols from Friday, August 30 through Monday, September 2, looking for signs of drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol. They remind drivers to drive safely and designate a sober driver to keep everyone safe on the roadways.

For travelers on the road this weekend, AAA says the best times to travel are:

  • Saturday after noon
  • Sunday before noon
  • Monday before 10 a.m.
Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

