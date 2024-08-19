Skip to Content
APS shares how to stay prepared for monsoon season

today at 6:41 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monsoon season started in July and rolls through the end of September.

There are several different weather conditions that come along with the monsoon season from dust to winds and even severe storms that could bring flash flooding.

APS shares some advice on how to handle some of the storm impacts.

They remind customers to stay clear of downed powerlines and to keep your equipment secured at home to prevent further damage.


“Sometimes the storms come through and blow through quite a bit, so we try to ask for customers to anchor their equipment whether it’s trampolines, umbrellas, balloons. It does happen and they blow into our lines and it causes extra outages," said APS construction & maintenance supervisor Mike Poe. "We wanna minimize those as much as we can and prevent that as much as possible."

APS also suggests for families to always keep an emergency kit with some water, batteries, and flashlights to stay prepared in case of emergencies.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

