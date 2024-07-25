Excessive heat impacts local RV resident’s health and sleep

The excessive day and nighttime heat is impacting local residents in RV parks and mobile homes, even impacting their sleep.

One Quartzsite RV resident, Terri Newlon, says she and her neighbors have experienced several heat exhaustion health impacts trying to survive the heat, some neighbors in nearby trailer parks even loosing their lives.

Newton says she’s tried fans, installing heat shades inside and outside her window, relocating her RV to shade, and even cooling scarves to help her pets stay cool. However, she says the temperatures are still very hot, even at night, which often causes restless sleep.

Nonprofit Climate Central just released its sleep study, stating that hotter days are adding about 12 sleepless nights throughout the year in Yuma and even more in other parts of the state.



“Our scientists found that nights over 77° is where the temperatures are excessive and that’s where the uncomfortable factor that doesn’t allow you to rest properly at night comes from," said climate engagement specialist and Climate Central meteorologist Shel Winkley. "Those that don’t have a proper way to cool ourselves down, that’s when those sleepless nights come to play."

You can read more on Climate Central sleepless nights study here.