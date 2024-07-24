YCSO reports 13 heat-related deaths this year in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The excessive heat is becoming a deadly problem in Yuma County.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has reported 13 heat-related deaths in Yuma County this year, including surrounding cities like San Luis, Somerton and Wellton.

Officers share what these numbers have looked like in years past.

“Last year, we had reported 29," said YCSO public affairs specialist Tania Pavlak. "We had 69 migrant deaths in 2022, and I can say that the majority of them were due to the extreme heat exposure.”

They say to look out for heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms like profuse sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness and nausea.

The Sheriff’s Office says their medical examiner works with the Yuma County Health Department and hospital to keep numbers accurate. The Yuma County Health Department says they also share information from the state health department as a resource for the community.



“The Arizona Department of Health Services has a new heat-related illness dashboard, so we can kinda keep track of what’s happening in our area," said Yuma County Health District Communication and Community Engagement Coordinator Ryan Butcher.

The Health Department also reminds the community of other local resources like cooling centers and water sites to stay hydrated on hot days.

The Sheriff’s Office also offers their free “Are You Okay” telephone reassurance program where volunteers check on vulnerable Yuma community members who live alone.