Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition and Sheriff’s Office launch fentanyl awareness campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition and Sheriff’s Office are working together on their campaign to fight fentanyl in Yuma County.

The hope is to decrease the number of people who die from fentanyl. Last year the drug claimed 16 lives in Yuma County.

"In 2023, there was 323 pounds of fentanyl seized in yuma county alone," said Yuma County Public Affairs specialist Tania Pavlak. "This year, it’s been reported 16 pounds of fentanyl has been seized and we’re up to 5 deaths this year.”

The coalition holds monthly campaign meetings and fentanyl presentations on the second Tuesday of each month at the Yuma Main Library. Topics include recognizing signs of overdose, supporting recovery, and advocating for policy changes.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a PSA announcement video to inform the public about the 12 week long campaign.

The coalition says community members can also get involved by following their weekly social media awareness posts and participating in awareness raising activities on their websites.

You can see their weekly awareness posts and join the campaign by following the Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition on social media.