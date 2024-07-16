Skip to Content
Consumer

Amazon’s 10th Prime Day starts Tuesday, ends on Wednesday

By , ,
today at 8:08 AM
Published 8:14 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Amazon's 10th Prime Day event is happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-day summer sale promises millions of deals, from electronics and kitchen appliances to apparel and beauty products.

Prime members can already access some early deals.

The vice president of the online retail giant has said Prime Day helps celebrate the value the site brings to members all year long.

According to Amazon, overall customers saved nearly $24 billion last year from deals and coupons.

Article Topic Follows: Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content