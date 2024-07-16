Amazon’s 10th Prime Day starts Tuesday, ends on Wednesday

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Amazon's 10th Prime Day event is happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-day summer sale promises millions of deals, from electronics and kitchen appliances to apparel and beauty products.

Prime members can already access some early deals.

The vice president of the online retail giant has said Prime Day helps celebrate the value the site brings to members all year long.

According to Amazon, overall customers saved nearly $24 billion last year from deals and coupons.