Ford Motor Company recalls Mustangs over steering issue

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Ford Motor Company has announced a recall that affects more than 30,000 Mustang owners.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Mustangs with model years 2022 and 2023 need to be investigated.

Officials say the vehicles in question might have an improperly calibrated secondary steering torque sensor that can cause the wheel to move involuntarily.

That can pose a potential crash hazard.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Customers are advised to ask their local Ford dealer about scheduling a free software update.

This recall is eligible for pickup and delivery service at participating dealerships.

More information is available at the automaker's website.

Jalen Fong

