APS crews prepare for summer heat and monsoon season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- APS says their crews have been preparing for the summer with extreme temperatures heating up from now through early next week and monsoon season upon us.

APS shares that local crews are out all year round to monitor the lines and make sure they’re in the best condition.



“We do physical and visual inspections on our equipment. Then we look to make repairs on that whether it’s the wires, the polls, a piece of equipment that looks aged," said APS Southwest Division Manager Danny Ortega. "We have drones and robots that inspect our lines as well. We look for hotspots or damage and then we have our crews proactively make those repairs, so it doesn’t happen overnight or sometime that’s less convenient for our customers."

APS says weather related power emergencies happen when heat wears power equipment or with strong windy days.

The National Weather Service Phoenix issued an excessive heat watch and warning through Tuesday with extreme temperatures this holiday weekend. With the expected winds and heat APS encourages families to plan ahead and stay prepared with an emergency plan.

APS encourages families to make sure they keep an emergency kit, a portable phone charger, batteries, and some water on hand to stay prepared in case of emergencies.