Residents in Calexico may face water rate hike

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Our Karina Bazarte spoke to a former mayor and a resident about the potential water increase during the Calexico special meeting.

The possible rate hike is based on a recent study that could see the average customer paying almost double for water by the year 2029.

The mayor of Calexico shared why the rate hike is needed during a special meeting held Wednesday night.

"We are actually behind and in need of a water rate study so this is not something that this council is putting on you or is punishing you, it's just what it takes to do business," said Calexico Mayor Camilo Garcia.

According to the Calexico website, the last water study was done in 2017 .

The most recent study, discussed earlier this month, lists that for a single-family home that uses 16-hundred cubic feet of water per month, they could see an increase of almost $20. That would then go up to about $170 per month by 2029.

Former Mayor Raul Urena, who was recalled a couple months ago, says the city needs new revenue and new proposals for new money to come instead.

"So ARPA will stay the same, the budget will stay the same from Esperanza Colio from the past administration. What that means for water rates is because there is no new proposal from the new administration so far there is nothing on the table to make sure water rates are not increased," said Urena.

A resident from Calexico says he does not agree with the water rates going up but the city's infrastructure is old and in need of repairs.

"What bothers most of the citizens you know they've been kept in the dark… Some of them don’t understand that is not an ask it’s a mandate from the state every five years but I believe that the administration should have workshops at least one or two every year so when the five year comes up we are educated," said resident Jesus Solano.

During the meeting, the mayor stated that in order for the city to make revenue, they need to generate at least $1.2 million every year so they're not in the red.