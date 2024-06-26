YCSO “Are You Okay” program checks on locals who live alone to make sure they’re safe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the hot temperatures already this summer, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community of their “Are You Okay” program.

It's a free telephone reassurance program available to all senior citizens and people with disabilities living anywhere in Yuma County.

Officers say they hope to support those who live alone or don’t have family members living locally to check on them.

“It is a free program to have yourself or your loved ones checked on on a daily basis to make sure they are safe in their home," says YCSO Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak.

You can call the sheriff’s office to get on the list. A sheriff's office volunteer can come out to take down your information and get you signed up for the program.