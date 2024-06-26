The Bureau of Land Management Yuma Field Office seeks public input on new management plan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Yuma Field Office is looking for community input on their proposed Yuma east Gila River travel management plan that could affect recreational use.

The plan covers over 700,000 acres of existing BLM managed public land in Yuma, La Paz and Maricopa counties east of Yuma.

BLM says the plan would help decide which routes would stay and which would need modifications to better protect resources, land, or seasonal protection of wildlife.

The current routes are used for recreation, hunting, grazing, mineral exploration and energy development.



“It is for the safety of the public always," said Arizona BLM spokesperson Dolores Garcia. "Another part is we’re looking to minimize resource damage or damage to cultural properties. You know we have a lot of indigenous and cultural sites in and around these areas, and we’re wanting to reduce the damage to the grounds.”

The public can submit written comment for the next 30 days through mail, their website, or in-person at their next public meeting.

They will hold a second public meeting Thursday June 27th in Wellton from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Microtel Inn and Suites to hear more community comments.