Local realtors give advice on boosting businesses in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local real estate group held a conference to give realtors different ideas to boost their business in Yuma.

Justin mercer, known as the "Tattooed realtor," spoke at Keller Williams of Yuma, sharing his experience of success.

During the event, realtors learned how to use different strategies to grow in the real estate industry.

"There are a lot of people think they have to have training and know how to do marketing and I used to drive a semitruck for 13 years and everything I've done and build is been from no knowledge no nothing just being at it think as a consumer just different approach and think differently," said Mercer.

Justin mercer has been a realtor in Arizona for more than four years.

He closed more than 60 investment deals in his first two years.