Summer travel costs and activity expectations

Reporter: Kris Van Cleave

PHOENIX (CBS) - The Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, so if you haven't made your travel plans yet, you'd better hurry.

AAA said it will be the busiest in nearly 20 years.

43.8 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.

On board the brand new Carnival Firenze ahead of its sold-out inaugural Mexican cruise.

Cruising is surging in popularity, nearly 35 million passengers are expected this year, five million more than pre-pandemic levels.

The Firenze was originally intended to serve China but was shifted to the U.S. instead to help meet the demand.

"We are well booked ahead of where, uh, we would normally be. We have, uh, inventory open through the first half of 2026," said Carnival President Christine Duffy. "There's still space available, but we are telling people you've got a book early and plan ahead."

"I think we're seeing more people that are discovering cruising as a great family vacation. The value of a cruise vacation relative to what it costs today to go to a resort makes it extremely attractive and efficient and easy," said Duffy.

AAA expects travel by cruising or train to jump nearly 6% this Memorial Day.

The vast majority though will drive a record 38.4 million, up 4% from last year.

Gas prices have been ticking down, though they're still sitting about 8 cents a gallon more than last year.

"People are still prioritizing travel and they're budgeting for it. Maybe they're cutting back in other areas of their life, but we're not seeing people pull back on travel," said Aixa Diaz, AAA spokesperson.

And at airports, AAA expects about 5% more flyers this Memorial Day.

Joy Noelle Balanag booked her summer trips months ago to beat the rush but pivoted destinations when she spotted a deal.

"To go to Japan, it would've been $1,200 round trip for one person. When we switched to go to Canada, it was a $1,200 round trip for both of us," said Joy.

AAA expects next Thursday and Friday between noon and 7 p.m. to be the absolute worst time to drive on Memorial Day weekend.

The airlines are planning for their busiest summer ever.

United says the Thursday before Memorial Day will be the busiest day of the holiday stretch, but expect the number of passengers to really take off as we move into June and July.