Artificial Intelligence generated videos brings concern on potential misuse

Reporter: Bradley Blackburn

(CBS) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is advancing every day and is producing some jaw dropping images. But there are fears those with bad intentions will exploit the technology.

Jamie Umpherson is the head of creative at Runway. The company developed Artificial Intelligence that can generate these short videos almost instantly.

"When we first released gen-2 a little under a year ago, you were able to create 4-second clips. Now you are able to generate up to 16-seconds at a time," said Jamie Umpherson, Runway, Head of Creative.

The company behind Chat GPT is going further.

Open AI is showing off the Sora system, that can generate amazingly realistic video with AI.

Still, the potential for AI video is endless, especially for Hollywood.

But outside entertainment, there's a real risk for misuse.

"I think there is going to be really valid reason for concern about how these models many of them Open AI and all the other out there might be used for propaganda purposes, might be nefarious purposes, fraud," stated Fred Havemeyer, Head of AI Research at Macquarie.

Right now, Sora is only available to certain users. Anyone can use the Runway gen-2 system.

"I think the best thing we can all do when new technologies arrive and become available is to experiment with them. Understand how they might affect us. What they might enable us to do," explained Umpherson.

Runway hopes to enhance the system so videos can eventually go from sixteen seconds to feature-length films.