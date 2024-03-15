Study reveals how much toxic chemicals are in plastics

Correspondent: Tina Kraus

(CBS) - We all know about the harmful effects plastic pollution can have on the environment, but a new study reveals a surprising number of toxic chemicals in plastics that could also be hazardous to our health.

In a world craving convenience, the prevalence of plastic is unprecedented, and a new report reveals the hidden dangers lurking inside. "These materials, they look really shiny and nice and colorful and simple, but chemically they're quite complex," says Martin Wagner, lead author of the PlastChem report.

European scientists compiled a list of over 16,000 chemicals found in plastic products, at least 3,000 more than international environment agencies had estimated. Researchers discovered more than 4,000 of the chemicals are toxic…not only to the environment - but to our health.

"The point is that these chemicals can leach from the product into the food. So, from packaging into food. And when that leaching happens, people ingest these chemicals with their food," says Jane Muncke, co-author of the study and managing director at the nonprofit foundation Food Packaging Forum.

Toxicologists say hundreds or even thousands of chemicals can be found in a single plastic product, from food packaging to children's toys to medical devices. "These are materials that have been in use for 60, 70 years. They power our economy, they enable a lot of successful business models, but they come with a high price tag," Muncke says.

While some countries, including the US, regulate chemicals used in plastic, other nations don't. "In order to robustly solve plastic pollution, you actually have to look at the full lifecycle of plastics - and you have to address the chemicals issue," says Muncke.

Another push for progress - as global plastic pollution mounts-- with about 400 million tons piling up every year.

The research, known as the PlastChem report, was released this week ahead of the next round of negotiations for a United Nations treaty on worldwide plastic pollution.