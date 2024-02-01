Skip to Content
Hulu to halt password sharing

Pixabay
today at 10:11 AM
Published 10:15 AM

(NBC) - Hulu has announced it will crack down on password sharing.

If you are using someone else's Hulu account to binge-watch "The Bear," your free-loading days are numbered.

Hulu is cracking down on password sharing.

The streaming service is notifying customers that they will not be able to share their accounts with people outside of their household.

Hulu says the new terms took effect last week for new subscribers and will be effective March 14 for existing customers.

The move follows similar actions by Netflix and Disney Plus.

NBC News

